MLB Rumors: Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. to Sign Marlins Contracts

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 20: A detailed view of the batting helmet belonging to Starlin Castro #13 of the Miami Marlins in the on-deck circle against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at AT&T Park on June 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are reportedly set to sign prized Cuban prospects Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr.

On Saturday, Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald (via ESPN.com) reported the brothers, who are both outfielders, could be officially introduced at a Monday press conference called by the Marlins. Victor Victor Mesa is set to receive a signing bonus over $4 million, while Victor Mesa Jr. will get around $1 million.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

