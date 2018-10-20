MLB Rumors: Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. to Sign Marlins Contracts

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are reportedly set to sign prized Cuban prospects Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr.

On Saturday, Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald (via ESPN.com) reported the brothers, who are both outfielders, could be officially introduced at a Monday press conference called by the Marlins. Victor Victor Mesa is set to receive a signing bonus over $4 million, while Victor Mesa Jr. will get around $1 million.

