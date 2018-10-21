NFL Week 7 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Three games on the Week 7 NFL slate feature two teams with winning records playing each other. They are the clear top matchups on the ledger, and we'll take a look at what to watch in each below.

You can also find the remaining Week 7 schedule as well, including days, times, television and live-stream information and locations.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Wembley Stadium, London

Day and Time: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Day and Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports app

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Day and Time: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

Games of the Week

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "highly unlikely" to play in his team's game at the Chicago Bears with a back injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That may mean more looks in the short passing game to running back James White and wideout Julian Edelman, but the one-on-one matchup to watch will be between Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack and backup right tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Mack is dealing with a sore ankle that has him listed as questionable on the injury report, but Schefter told Gerry Callahan of the Kirk & Callahan Show that he's expected to play.

Waddle is replacing starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who is out with a concussion. Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe provided more information:

Although losing a starting offensive tackle against one of the best pass rushers in the league is a tough blow, Waddle may be able to hold his own. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal calls him "solid," and Mac Cerullo of CNHI Sports Boston pointed to Waddle's performance against Mack when the latter player was on the Oakland Raiders last season:

"During last year’s game, Mack played 53 defensive snaps and was matched up against Waddle on 24 of them—19 on pass plays and five on run plays. When facing off one-on-one, Waddle beat Mack decisively 15 of 19 times. Mack was able to pressure Brady on the four remaining plays, hitting him twice, but Brady was able to complete the pass three times, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks."

That ankle may be bothering Mack. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was on the field for a limited basis only Friday. Mack is also coming off his quietest game of the year, as he registered just two tackles and went sackless for the first time all season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported more on the injury Mack suffered last Sunday:

Still, this is Khalil Mack we're talking about, and he's going up against a backup right tackle. It's plausible that Waddle has another good game, but Mack could also dominate as he has most of this season. Regardless, the Mack-Waddle battle is the No. 1 X-factor for this matchup.

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

The storyline for this game is clear, as this is a battle between the New Orleans Saints' No. 1 scoring offense versus the Baltimore Ravens' No. 1 scoring defense.

Both teams have just one blip each on their respective 2018 resumes: The Saints scored just 21 points at home versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 but have otherwise posted point totals of 40, 33, 43 and 43. The Baltimore Ravens allowed 34 points to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 but have otherwise held their opponents to three, zero, 12 and 14 points (twice).

Furthermore, both teams are coming off their best 2018 performances. The Saints just crushed the 3-2 Washington Redskins, 43-19 in a game that was 40-13 before the end of the third quarter. The Ravens just sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota 11 times in a 21-0 road shutout.

For context, the Titans had one more sack allowed than completed passes (10), and the team gained just 106 yards from scrimmage.

If you're looking for an edge, the weather may be on the Ravens' side. Per the National Weather Service, the wind chill is expected to be in the 40s, with winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The Saints offense plays more than half of their games in climate-controlled domes, so this could be an issue against a top defense.

However, the Saints have numerous weapons to call upon in the run and pass games, so seeing New Orleans come out on top won't be surprising.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

No game on the Week 7 slate has higher playoff implications than the one between the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals and 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Bengals win, they assure themselves of a first-place tie in the conference and AFC North division at worst with nine games remaining.

If the Chiefs win, they maintain a one-game leg up on the rest of the conference at minimum and perhaps two depending on how other Week 7 games shake out.

Winning this game will be a tough task for the Bengals, however.

Of note, Joe Goodberry of The Athletic Cincinnati noted that the "linebacker unit is the worst in the league," pointing to last Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers where the linebackers left a gaping hole in the middle of the field for running back James Conner to gallop through (he had 129 yards from scrimmage and a score).

Goodberry also responded to a Twitter question asking whether Cincinnati needed to put up 35-40 points to win the game, and he responded in the affirmative.

Goodberry's points make sense. As good as the Cincinnati Bengals offense has been in its 4-2 start (they rank top 10 in run- and pass-offense DVOA, per Football Outsiders), the defense has allowed 5.9 yards per play, which is just 21st in football.

That could be a problem against a Chiefs offense that has scored the second-most points per game, which is more impressive considering that Kansas City played four of its first six matchups on the road. Now the Chiefs will play in front of a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd on Sunday Night Football.

Expect a lot of points on both sides, but the Chiefs should have the edge.