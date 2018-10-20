Report: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots Agree to Restructured Contract

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly reached an agreement on a restructured contract to create a little over $3.7 million in additional cap space ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Pats still owe Gilmore $9 million for the 2018 season. The final three years of his contract are unchanged.

The 28-year-old corner is off to a strong start in his second season with the Patriots after leaving AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills to sign with the team in March 2017.

Gilmore has racked up 22 combined tackles, eight passes defended and a forced fumble across six appearances. Pro Football Focus grades him as the league's 10th-best cornerback so far in 2018.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said last week that the corner has been "way better than last year" and praised his all-around ability.

"His concentration, his skill set, his toughness," Belichick told reporters. "He's long, he's got good technique, he works hard at it, studies the receivers well. He works hard, really has good focus and it's hard to play that position. You're not in on every play, in on a half dozen plays but those are game-changing plays."

The improvement could earn the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft a second trip to the Pro Bowl. He made his first in 2016 with the Bills.

Gilmore's decision to restructure his contract gives the Patriots options should they attempt to upgrade their roster at the deadline as they prepare for another likely postseason run.

The team returns to action Sunday with a Week 7 road clash against the Chicago Bears.