Fantasy Football Sleepers: Baker Mayfield, Players Ready to Break out in Week 7

Week 7 of Fantasy Football is here. Which players have breakthrough potential? Is there a receiver you can still grab on the waiver wire? Watch the video above as Bleacher Report Fantasy Football Analyst Matt Camp breaks down the top sleeper picks for Week 7.

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

