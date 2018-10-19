Barcelona VP Jordi Cardoner: 'No One on the Board' Has Called for Neymar Return

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes on October 7, 2018 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said the club's board has not discussed the idea of re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, despite rumours linking the Brazilian with a return to Catalonia.

Cardoner appeared on SER Catalunya (h/t The Independent) on Friday and said it was Neymar's decision to leave the Camp Nou.

As a result, those in power at the club haven't shown the urge to finance a reunion:

"No one on the Barca board has talked about the possibility of bringing back Neymar, right now we can't give an answer because no one has even mentioned it.

"He was the one who left, it would be different if we hadn't believed him and now we wanted to bring him back, but that's not the case.

"If we did want to sign him then the board would have to discuss it but until now no one has talked about it."

The Independent also cited a report from Mundo Deportivo earlier this week, which said Neymar had communicated to his old club that he wants to return "after becoming disillusioned with life in Paris."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

