TMZ: Antonio Brown Says Another Person Committed Alleged Acts Endangering Child

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said in court documents that he wasn't the person who threw furniture off a 14th-floor balcony at his Miami apartment complex in April.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided Brown's response to a lawsuit filed by Ophir Sternberg, the father of a 22-month-old boy who Brown allegedly nearly killed when he tossed several items, including two large vases and a heavy ottoman, into the pool area.

"The acts were committed by another individual who was also present at the time of the incident," Brown said.

Tom Schad of USA Today reported Oct. 9 that a second lawsuit alleged Brown damaged the condo he was renting in the complex after returning from an 11-day vacation to find his apartment was cleaned without his consent and refused to pay for the damages. He said money and a firearm was missing.

The Steelers wideout released a statement about the situation last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me," Brown said. "The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

Brown said in the court documents concerning Sternberg's allegations that it's a "blatant shakedown" by a "struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child," per TMZ Sports.

The 30-year-old Miami native has appeared in all six of the Steelers' games so far during the 2018 season. He's tallied 40 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.