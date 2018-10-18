NFL Picks Week 7: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

NFL Pickwatch tracks pro football picks from over 100 experts found on a variety of media outlets.

Through seven weeks of the 2018 season, there has never been a 100 percent consensus on any game. On one occasion, a team received 99 percent of the votes, with just one detractor picking the underdog.

Well, it turns out that person knew what he was doing, as Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post took the Buffalo Bills (who were 16.5-point underdogs) to beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road outright in Week 3. Not only did the Bills win, but they crushed Minnesota, 27-6.

You never know what's going to happen in the NFL, although we can at least make educated guesses.

Here's a look at the Week 7 slate alongside some odds, per OddsShark, and expert projections, from NFL Pickwatch, as of 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The teams listed on the right are the ones backed by more than half of the experts to win.

Week 7 Odds and Picks

Denver Broncos (-1.5, 42 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona (59 percent)

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45 O/U) in London: Los Angeles (97 percent)

New England Patriots (-3, 49 O/U) at Chicago Bears: New England (86 percent)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 50 O/U): Tampa Bay (76 percent)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 45 O/U): Philadelphia (86 percent)

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 46.5 O/U) at New York Jets: Minnesota (83 percent)

Detroit Lions (-3, 47 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: Detroit (54 percent)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 43.5 O/U): Indianapolis (90 percent)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 42 O/U): Jacksonville (86 percent)



New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 50 O/U): Baltimore (55 percent)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41.5 O/U): Washington (66 percent)



Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 52 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers: Los Angeles (97 percent)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58 O/U): Kansas City (97 percent)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 54.5 O/U): Atlanta (90 percent)

Detroit over Miami: 54 Percent

Most experts aren't buying into the Brock Osweiler hype after the Miami Dolphins upset the Chicago Bears 31-28 in overtime thanks to three touchdowns and 380 passing yards from the backup signal-caller. He'll be going again Sunday as Ryan Tannehill recovers from a shoulder injury.

Osweiler has not fared well in his last two seasons (15 games with the Houston Texans and another six with the Denver Broncos), as he managed only 5.9 yards per pass attempt.

However, the Bears defense is no pushover, and it still ranks fourth in the league in fewest points allowed per game despite a rough outing Sunday.

Maybe Osweiler continues his good play Sunday against an easier opponent in the Detroit Lions, who rank 25th in points allowed.

Or maybe he regresses into his 2016-2017 form and the Lions even their record to 3-3. As the percentage pick mark implies, this matchup seems like a coin flip game (or close to it) where it's hard to get a good feel for either side.

Indianapolis over Buffalo: 89 Percent

The Buffalo Bills are starting backup Derek Anderson at quarterback as starter Josh Allen is "week to week" with an elbow injury, per head coach Sean McDermott.

The Indianapolis Colts almost assuredly would be favored over the Bills even if Allen started (before Allen's status was officially revealed, OddsShark listed the Colts around a seven-point favorite at most sportsbooks), but is enough credit being given to the Bills defense?

Buffalo has allowed just 50 points in its last four-and-a-half games and could hold Indianapolis, which is 23rd in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, to a low score.

The Bills may not need to do much on offense if the defense forces some turnovers and the team wins the special teams battles. Buffalo is a sneaky underdog this Sunday.

Jacksonville over Houston: 86 Percent

This game seems like one where a pick figure closer to 50/50 would take place, rather than one team getting closer to 100 percent of the votes. However, people aren't jumping off the Jacksonville Jaguars' bandwagon en masse even after they've been outscored 70-21 in two consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have won three straight and have tied the Jags and Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South. They have issues on both sides of the ball (the team is No. 2 in sacks allowed and No. 7 in quarterback rating allowed), but the Jags offense has gotten next to nothing going since Week 4. This seems closer to a 50-50 game.

Kansas City over Cincinnati: 96 Percent

This might be the most surprising figure on the list. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league right now (and may have its best offense), but the Cincinnati Bengals aren't a pushover. They've beaten the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens and 4-2 Miami Dolphins and nearly picked off the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday before falling 28-21.

The Chiefs are the deserved favorites and will likely win, but the Bengals could still pull this one off, perhaps thanks to a dominant performance from star wideout A.J. Green or a productive night from running back Joe Mixon that helps the team control time of possession and keep Kansas City off the field.

Atlanta over New York: 89 Percent

The New York Giants bandwagon is completely empty after they laid an egg in a 34-13 nationally televised loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. The offense can't get much going outside running back Saquon Barkley, the defense can't rush the passer and the punt-return unit has coughed up two fumbles.

Although the Atlanta Falcons have lost three defensive starters to long-term injuries in addition to running back Devonta Freeman, the 89 percent mark in favor of them seems fair given New York's struggles. Atlanta is also home and should give the Giants secondary issues if the pass rush can't get to quarterback Matt Ryan.