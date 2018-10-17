Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Fight Announced Amid Floyd Mayweather Rumors

How Foo Yeen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao announced Wednesday his next opponent will be Adrien Broner, per Dennis Gasgonia of ABS-CBN News, adding that he still intends to work out a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"Floyd is going to fight on December 31 and I'm going to fight January 12," he said. "After that, we'll know. ... He's coming back, we'll discuss it after Broner."

Pacquiao also said that the fight against Broner would happen on either Jan. 12 or 19. Per Gasgonia, Pacquiao is "90 percent sure about the bout" taking place. It is expected to be held in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao noted he would try to offer a similar result to his last fight, a seventh-round TKO of Lucas Matthysse last July.

"If I can finish it earlier than seven rounds, why not?" he said.

Pacquiao, 39, was once one of the most dominant pound-for-pound boxers in the world and a superstar in the sport, though he's offered a mixed bag since 2012, going just 6-4. Most famously, he lost a unanimous decision against Mayweather in May 2015, one of the most hyped fights in boxing history.

A win over Jesse Vargas in Nov. 2016 landed Pacquiao the WBO welterweight title, though he lost it in July 2017 after a loss to Jeff Horn. His win over Matthysse moved him to 60–7–2 for his career.

As for his opponent, the 29-year-old Broner (33-3-1) is coming off a majority draw against Vargas in April, a result he immediately decried at ringside after the fight (h/t Dan Rafael of ESPN.com):

"I beat him 7-5 [in rounds]. As you can see, I was letting my hands go more. I felt great. I ain't got a scratch on me. He's f--ked up. I want to thank Jessie Vargas. He's a two-time world champion for a reason. He came to fight, but at the end of the day, you all know I beat him. Point blank, period. I was connecting with right hands. I got warmed up in the early portion of the fight before taking over."

Broner, like Pacquiao, will be gunning for a more decisive result come January.