Falcons' Calvin Ridley Out vs. Panthers with Abdominal Injury; Scored TD in Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of an abdominal injury, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. 

The wideout had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Now in his second season, Ridley has remained a reliable weapon in the Falcons attack. He entered the day with 58 catches for 790 yards so far in 2019, and his seven touchdowns now lead the team.

The receiver is coming off a monster rookie season after being taken with the No. 26 overall pick, and he remains a difference-maker on the field, especially near the end zone. 

Ridley also showed the ability to shake off injuries last season, overcoming problems with his ankle, hand and elbow to appear in all 16 games. This should provide some confidence he will be able to bounce back and keep his missed time to a minimum.

Otherwise, the Falcons will be forced to play without a key part of their offense while the young player misses out on valuable reps to continue to improve at this level.

The Atlanta passing attack has already been short-handed since trading away Mohamed Sanu, while tight end Austin Hooper has been dealing with a knee injury. It could put even more pressure on Julio Jones down the field, while Russell Gage and Justin Hardy could also see additional snaps with Ridley unavailable.

Related

    Ravens Become 1st AFC Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Become 1st AFC Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    No PI in Saints-49ers 👀

    Pass interference can’t be called on fake punts, so there was no flag on the 49ers for this 4th-down deep ball

    NFL logo
    NFL

    No PI in Saints-49ers 👀

    The Big Lead
    via The Big Lead

    OBJ Wants Out of Cleveland?

    Odell has told opposing players and coaches before and during games this year, ‘Come get me’ 😳(Glazer)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Wants Out of Cleveland?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans See Tannehill as Future Starting QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans See Tannehill as Future Starting QB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report