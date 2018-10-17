Arturo Vidal Convicted in 2017 Nightclub Fight, Fined $923,000

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal will have to pay a $923,000 fine after being convicted of aggravated battery Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

The charge stems from a 2017 fight at a nightclub in Germany where he reportedly smashed a bottle over another person's head, causing a gash and a traumatic brain injury.

He faced a maximum of 10 years in jail with the sentence but he and his half-brother Sandrino, who was also involved, were only fined.

While Vidal did not appear in court as he was away on international duty with the Chilean national team, he was convicted in absentia while the victim appeared as a witness.

"Nobody ever apologised to me," the victim said, per German publication Merkur(h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC).

Vidal was a member of Bayern Munich at the time of the incident but transferred to Barcelona in August. The 31-year-old has appeared in nine matches this season, including six in La Liga, totaling one assist.