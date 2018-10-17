Peyton Manning to Join Kobe Bryant's Show 'Detail' to Analyze NFL Games

Elsa/Getty Images

NFL legend Peyton Manning will lend his insight to the second season of Kobe Bryant's show Detail, with Manning providing in-depth breakdowns of NFL game film.



Bryant announced the news Wednesday:

"I've always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show," Manning said in ESPN's official press release. "I'm honored to help expand Kobe's Detail to a football audience."

Manning's first episode will air Thursday and focus on Josh Rosen's performance in a 27-17 Week 6 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Rosen finished 21-of-31 for 240 yards and an interception.

In retirement, Manning has been a sought-after voice for NFL analysis. Sporting News' Michael McCarthy reported in March that ESPN and Fox Sports had offered him up to $10 million annually to work as a color commentator.