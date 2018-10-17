Peyton Manning to Join Kobe Bryant's Show 'Detail' to Analyze NFL Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Former quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

NFL legend Peyton Manning will lend his insight to the second season of Kobe Bryant's show Detail, with Manning providing in-depth breakdowns of NFL game film. 

Bryant announced the news Wednesday:

"I've always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show," Manning said in ESPN's official press release. "I'm honored to help expand Kobe's Detail to a football audience."

Manning's first episode will air Thursday and focus on Josh Rosen's performance in a 27-17 Week 6 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Rosen finished 21-of-31 for 240 yards and an interception.

In retirement, Manning has been a sought-after voice for NFL analysis. Sporting News' Michael McCarthy reported in March that ESPN and Fox Sports had offered him up to $10 million annually to work as a color commentator.

Related

    NFL Is Worried About the Chargers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Is Worried About the Chargers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    New High-Scoring NFL Is Way More Fun

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New High-Scoring NFL Is Way More Fun

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    IsGrudenGoneYet.com 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    IsGrudenGoneYet.com 😂

    Isgrudengoneyet
    via Isgrudengoneyet

    Bills Starting Anderson Over Peterman vs. Colts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills Starting Anderson Over Peterman vs. Colts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report