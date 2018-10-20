Fantasy Football Week 7 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

John Bazemore/Associated Press

First order of business is to take a look back at how the Week 6 calls did.

Here's a sneak preview: It could have been better, could have been worse.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (395 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT): Winston's first start of the 2018 season would wind up being the high-water mark for fantasy quarterbacks in Week 6. That's a good start. WIN

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (229 passing yards, 2 TD): The Bengals once again came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while Dalton was OK, he still finished outside the top-15 fantasy quarterbacks for the week. LOSS

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (238 passing yards, 8 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 1 2PTC): Mayfield, much like the Browns as a whole, came out flat in a blowout loss to the Chargers. This one wasn't close. LOSS

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (3 rushes, 14 yards, 2 receptions, 21 yards): One week after leading the Colts backfield in touches, Hines took a back seat to Marlon Mack against the New York Jets. This has the makings of a hard-to-peg carry-share. LOSS

Alfred Morris, RB, San Francisco 49ers (GOOSE-EGG): Raheem Mostert! Who the heck is Raheem Mostert? Are you freaking kidding me? Nothing! Not even one lousy carry! There's no justice in this world! None…at…all. LOSS

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans (3 catches, 33 yards): Coutee wasn't much of a factor in Sunday's win over the Bills. Going to be that much harder to trust the youngster Sunday against Jacksonville's stout secondary. LOSS

Chester Rogers, WR, Indianapolis Colts (4 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD): Rogers found the end zone for the second straight game, but with T.Y. Hilton expected back in Week 7, this gravy train may be nearing the end of the line. WIN

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons (2 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD): Sanu has now either scored or gone over 100 receiving yards in four straight games. In other words, I think the veteran's "sleeper" status has been permanently revoked. He's woke. WIN

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (6 catches, 54 yards): It speaks to how blah the tight end position is this season that this is actually a pretty good line. In fact, Uzomah out-pointed Travis Kelce of the Chiefs in Week 6. WIN

Green Bay Packers Defense/Special Teams (401 yards allowed, 30 points allowed, 3 sacks, 2 FR, 1 INT): To say I expected more from the Packers in this matchup is an understatement. But the sacks and turnovers were enough to squeak inside the top 12 in some scoring systems. WIN

WEEK 5: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 24-36 (.400)