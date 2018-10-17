Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura US Title Match Announced for WWE Starrcade

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 12: Rey Mysterio Jr. appears on the ring prior to the the 6-man tag match during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 28 at Nippon Budokan on August 12, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

After beating Shinsuke Nakamura in his WWE return Tuesday on SmackDown 1000, Rey Mysterio is in line for a shot at Nakamura's United States Championship.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati is advertising a United States title match between Mysterio and Nakamura for the Nov. 24 Starrcade event.

The United States Championship is the one major title Mysterio hasn't held during his illustrious WWE career.

Last year, WWE held Starrcade in Greensboro, North Carolina, as a house show that didn't air on television or the WWE Network.

It hasn't yet been announced if this year's edition of Starrcade will air.

On Tuesday, Mysterio beat Nakamura in the main event of SmackDown 1000 qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

Mysterio is now back on a full-time basis after largely spending the past three years away from WWE.

He did make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match in January, though, which led to his entry into the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer appears to be in line for a big push on SmackDown Live, and a feud with Nakamura may be the ideal way to beef up the blue brand's midcard moving forward.

                         

