Neymar Reportedly Open to Barcelona Return Amid Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar would reportedly be open to joining Barcelona for a second time.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), the Brazil international still isn't completely settled in the French capital following his move there from Catalonia in 2017 and is hinting to his former side that he would like to return.

There has also been speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid, although it's reported that Barcelona believe they may have an opportunity to bring the former Santos man back to the Camp Nou for a second stint.

It's noted that Barcelona's attitude towards a possible deal has changed, thus "opening the door" for Neymar to come back. The world's most expensive player is said to feel "overshadowed" at the Parc des Princes due to the incredible recent rise of Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Madrid are also said to still hold an interest in Neymar, despite the fact they issued a statement in the summer denying speculation that they want to sign the player.

The BarcaTimes Twitter account relayed further information from the report and provided an image of the newspaper's front cover:



It's also reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror), that Neymar's chances of a return would be boosted if he dropped a complaint made to FIFA regarding a £26 million bonus he felt he was due from the Blaugrana.

It would be a shock if Barcelona brought the 26-year-old back to the club after he opted to leave in 2017.

At the time, Neymar was part of an extraordinary attacking setup at the Camp Nou, as he and Lionel Messi flanked forward Luis Suarez. To leave that behind, not to mention Barcelona itself for a possible Champions League rival, would've left plenty miffed at the Blaugrana.

However, as Football Espana note, Neymar regularly makes trips back to Barcelona to see former team-mates.

Sport's Toni Juanmarti shared images of the player back at the La Liga side's training ground in August, per Sam Marsden of ESPN FC.

Given how testing it would've been for PSG to secure the signing of Neymar, it would be understandable if they were reluctant to let him move on for a few years yet.

After all, while there is talk of Neymar feeling pushed out of the limelight by Mbappe, on the field there are no signs of tension between the pair. In Ligue 1 this season they have both netted eight goals and laid on three assists.

The two forwards appear to be forging an excellent understanding on the pitch:

While there are undoubtedly issues in the rest of the PSG setup, if Mbappe and Neymar continue to flourish alongside Edinson Cavani, they're a trio with the ability to fire the French outfit to Champions League glory.

Neymar has already lifted the Champions League with Barcelona, as well as La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times. It'd be intriguing to see what reaction he would get if he did return, although at the moment that does appear to be a long way off.