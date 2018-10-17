Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

With four teams out of the action in Week 7, there are plenty of new faces to consider when filling empty spots on your fantasy team.

Some of the usual players dominate the number 1 spots – such as Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley. On the other hand, some players may be able to exploit favorable matchups to make the top lists this week, like Andy Dalton, Eric Ebron, and Robert Woods.

Here’s a look at the top 10 quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers and the top 20 running backs and wideouts. There will be a short analysis after each section for rankings that need explanation. All rankings were made with standard leagues in mind.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants

3. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

4. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

5. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

6. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Chicago Beats

7. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

8. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

9. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles

10. Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

The top 3 quarterbacks in Week 7 are no surprise. Patrick Mahomes continues to make a name for himself with his powerhouse offensive ability, Matt Ryan is taking on a New York Giants team that has allowed at least 33 points in the last three games, and Goff is taking on San Francisco – who has given up 14 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks.

However, don’t sleep on Andy Dalton in Week 7. While the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has thrown seven interceptions on the season, he has also thrown 14 touchdowns and over 1600 yards.

The Bengals are up against a Kansas City Chiefs team that has given up over 2000 yards and 10 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs defense has struggled to keep opponents from driving down, which could provide Dalton with an opportunity to upset the 5-1 Chiefs if he can make some noise on offense.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

2. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

3. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

4. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

5. Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins

6. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles

8. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

9. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Denver Broncos

10. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

11. Sony Michel (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

12. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

13. Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

14. Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

15. Carlos Hyde (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings

17. Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

18. Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

19. James White (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

20. Kerryon Johnson (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

It’s very possible that both Denver Broncos running backs have breakout performances against one of the worst rush defenses in the league.

The Arizona Cardinals have given up 10 rushing touchdowns – the most in the league – and over 900 rushing yards. They have given up the most fantasy points to running backs than any other team in the league.

Royce Freeman has three touchdowns on the season, but has yet to have a 100 plus yard game. Philip Lindsay has notched one 100 plus yard game and has two touchdowns – one receiving and one rushing. Both rookies have the opportunity to have career high games in Sunday’s contest against Arizona. It may be worth to play either one as an RB2 or flex player in Week 7.

Top 20 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

4. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

5. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

7. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

9. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

10. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

11. Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

12. T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

13. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

14. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

15. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

16. John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

17. Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

18. DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

19. Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

20. Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Brown has had a solid showing for a 4-2 Ravens team this season, with over 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He contributed a touchdown to Baltimore’s 47-3 demolishment of the Buffalo Bills and had 100 plus yards paired with a touchdown for a Week 4 win against the Steelers.

Week 7 provides another opportunity for Brown to put up big numbers. He will be up against a New Orleans defense that has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the league – 11 touchdowns.

Brown cracks the top 20 wideouts this week, and may be a risky WR2 pick, but will be a solid flex option if he is able to exploit the Saints weak secondary.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

3. Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills

4. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

5. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Trey Burton (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

7. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

8. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams

9. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

10. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants

The infamous New England tight end is beginning to lose fantasy trust. With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season, Rob Gronkowski was expected to put up huge numbers as Brady’s go-to receiver.

However, after a 100 plus yard, one touchdown season opener against Houston, Gronk has had no touchdowns and 51 or fewer yards in three games. That is way Eric Ebron bumps Gronk out of the top 3 TE1 tier that he usually dominates.

The Colts’ Ebron has had at least one touchdown in all but one game this season, boasting a whopping six touchdowns and a 100 plus yard game. While Buffalo has held tight ends to few points in the past six weeks, four of those teams haven’t had tight ends with much success. The two tight ends comparable to Ebron – Kyle Rudolph and Jimmy Graham – found more success against the Bills, and each had a touchdown.

With Ebron’s performances for Indianapolis in the first six weeks, he has the potential to be successful against Buffalo’s defense.

Defenses

1. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

2. Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

3. Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets

4. Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

5. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

6. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

7. Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

9. Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

10. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts defense has not showed any particular successful consistency this season. While the defense leads the team in tackles, they have had six interceptions and four fumble recoveries, with neither resulting in a touchdown.

However, the Colts “can trample their opponent” this week, according to Yahoo Sports, when they take on the 1-5 Buffalo Bills. The Bills have given up the most fantasy points to defenses this season as they’ve struggles to offensively put points on the board.

The Bills have thrown two interceptions in four separate games, and have allowed opposing defenses to score one touchdown. Besides a offensively triumphant game against the Vikings, the Bills have scored under 13 points in five of their games. This leaves room for the Indianapolis defense to finally put some points on the board.

Kickers

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

2. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills

4. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

5. Stephen Hauschka (Buffalo Bills) at Indianapolis Colts

6. Brett Maher (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins

7. Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

8. Robbie Gould (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams

9. Jason Myers (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings

10. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

With Will McFadden reporting that Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said veteran kicker Matt Bryant will most likely be out in Week 7 due to strained hamstring, there is a spot to be filled in this week’s top 10 kickers.

If you’re willing to take a gamble, you’ll grab Buffalo’s Stephen Hauschka – who is most likely sitting on the waiver wire – and start him this week. The Bills kicker has made two 50 plus yard field goals, and has only missed one attempt n the season. The Colts have given up multiple double-digit fantasy point games to kickers, allowing the Jets to kick seven field goals in Week 6.

So, why not take a risk and start Hauschka this week.

All stats and fantasy rankings courtesy of ESPN.