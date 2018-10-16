Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans (3-3) as solid favorites at sportsbooks for the second London matchup in as many weeks at Wembley Stadium.

The Chargers are coming off a 38-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns on the road last Sunday as one-point underdogs and will be playing away from home for the fourth time in six weeks.

NFL point spread: The Chargers opened as six-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.2-12.2 Chargers (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans have struggled offensively since upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 in overtime three weeks ago. But before their current two-game skid that has seen them score only four field goals, they did top the Eagles and held the Jacksonville Jaguars to six points the previous week as part of a three-game winning streak.

Tennessee is a much better team than it showed in last week's 21-0 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and this will be another tough test as an underdog. However, the Titans have thrived in this role recently, going 6-2 against the spread in their last eight as underdogs, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Los Angeles is 10-1 straight up in the past 11 meetings with Tennessee and 9-0-1 ATS in the previous 10 games between the teams, so this would seem to be the perfect opponent in this spot. The Chargers have absolutely dominated the Browns and Oakland Raiders in their last two games, outscoring them by a 64-24 margin.

Defensively, they have really stepped up too after a 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago in which they rallied back from an early 14-0 deficit in the first quarter. Overall, Los Angeles is finally playing the preseason favorite to win the AFC West.

Smart betting pick

The Chargers may have underachieved a bit early on in losing two of their first three games. But the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have also both proven to be pretty good teams, with just once loss between them so far.

Los Angeles sure looks like a playoff contender right now and could still catch Kansas City for the division crown. Bet on the Chargers to continue their hot play with another win and cover in London.

NFL betting trends

The Titans are 0-9-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs the Chargers.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Titans' last five games vs the Chargers.

The Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as favorite.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.