Super Bowl 53 Odds: Cowboys, Packers Rise in Latest Lines After Big Wins

Super Bowl 53 Odds: Cowboys, Packers Rise in Latest Lines After Big WinsOctober 16, 2018
As the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams remain the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. According to OddsShark, the squad is listed at +350 ($100 bet to win $350) to bring home a championship.
However, things are getting a little more crowded at the top with several teams making big moves after wins in Week 6.
The Green Bay Packers have the seventh-best odds at 18-1 after being just 28-1 heading into last week. The Dallas Cowboys also jumped significantly from 66-1 to 40-1 after a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Odds to Win Super Bowl 53
Los Angeles Rams: +350
New England Patriots: +700
Kansas City Chiefs: +750
New Orleans Saints: +1000
Minnesota Vikings: +1200
Los Angeles Chargers: +1600
Green Bay Packers: +1800
Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000
Philadelphia Eagles: +2000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000
Baltimore Ravens: +2500
Chicago Bears: +2500
Houston Texans: +3300
Atlanta Falcons: +4000
Carolina Panthers: +4000
Cincinnati Bengals: +4000
Dallas Cowboys: +4000
Washington Redskins: +5000
Detroit Lions: +6600
Seattle Seahawks: +6600
Miami Dolphins: +8000
Cleveland Browns: +10000
New York Jets: +10000
Tennessee Titans: +10000
Denver Broncos: +15000
New York Giants: +15000
Buffalo Bills: +25000
Indianapolis Colts: +25000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +25000
Oakland Raiders: +50000
San Francisco 49ers: +50000
The Cowboys' jump is perhaps the most intriguing as the team has alternated losses and wins on its way to a 3-3 record this season. The offense looked terrible in a 19-16 Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, but it bounced back in a big way with a 40-7 blowout over the Jaguars.
While Jacksonville only dropped from 18-1 to 20-1 in the latest odds, there is apparently a lot of faith that Dallas will maintain its current level and make a run.
The Packers are also full of uncertainties heading into the bye. They are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, but they still struggled with one of the worst teams in the NFL at home for 3.5 quarters.
The Kansas City Chiefs only made a slight drop from +700 to +750 after their first loss of the season, but going on the road against the New England Patriots is an understandable time to lose.
On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers dropped from 25-1 to 40-1 after a disappointing loss to the Washington Redskins.
