Super Bowl 53 Odds: Cowboys, Packers Rise in Latest Lines After Big Wins

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams remain the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. According to OddsShark, the squad is listed at +350 ($100 bet to win $350) to bring home a championship.

However, things are getting a little more crowded at the top with several teams making big moves after wins in Week 6.

The Green Bay Packers have the seventh-best odds at 18-1 after being just 28-1 heading into last week. The Dallas Cowboys also jumped significantly from 66-1 to 40-1 after a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Odds to Win Super Bowl 53

Los Angeles Rams: +350

New England Patriots: +700

Kansas City Chiefs: +750

New Orleans Saints: +1000

Minnesota Vikings: +1200

Los Angeles Chargers: +1600

Green Bay Packers: +1800

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

Philadelphia Eagles: +2000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000

Baltimore Ravens: +2500

Chicago Bears: +2500

Houston Texans: +3300

Atlanta Falcons: +4000

Carolina Panthers: +4000

Cincinnati Bengals: +4000

Dallas Cowboys: +4000

Washington Redskins: +5000

Detroit Lions: +6600

Seattle Seahawks: +6600

Miami Dolphins: +8000

Cleveland Browns: +10000

New York Jets: +10000

Tennessee Titans: +10000

Denver Broncos: +15000

New York Giants: +15000

Buffalo Bills: +25000

Indianapolis Colts: +25000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +25000

Oakland Raiders: +50000

San Francisco 49ers: +50000

The Cowboys' jump is perhaps the most intriguing as the team has alternated losses and wins on its way to a 3-3 record this season. The offense looked terrible in a 19-16 Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, but it bounced back in a big way with a 40-7 blowout over the Jaguars.

While Jacksonville only dropped from 18-1 to 20-1 in the latest odds, there is apparently a lot of faith that Dallas will maintain its current level and make a run.

The Packers are also full of uncertainties heading into the bye. They are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, but they still struggled with one of the worst teams in the NFL at home for 3.5 quarters.

The Kansas City Chiefs only made a slight drop from +700 to +750 after their first loss of the season, but going on the road against the New England Patriots is an understandable time to lose.

On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers dropped from 25-1 to 40-1 after a disappointing loss to the Washington Redskins.