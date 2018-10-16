LeSean McCoy Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Delicia Cordon over Alleged Home Invasion

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is the subject of a $13.5 million lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald for injuries they suffered in a July home invasion they allege was orchestrated by the NFL player. 

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Cordon and Donald allege in court documents McCoy "masterminded" the attack and should be held liable for the incident. He hasn't been criminally charged or named a suspect in the case by police in Georgia.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

