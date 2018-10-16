LeSean McCoy Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Delicia Cordon over Alleged Home Invasion

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is the subject of a $13.5 million lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald for injuries they suffered in a July home invasion they allege was orchestrated by the NFL player.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Cordon and Donald allege in court documents McCoy "masterminded" the attack and should be held liable for the incident. He hasn't been criminally charged or named a suspect in the case by police in Georgia.

