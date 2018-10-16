Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Has 2 Fastest Touchdowns in 2018-19 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Following Sunday night's 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has the two fastest touchdowns in the NFL this season.

The electric wideout had seven receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, giving him six receiving scores and one punt return touchdown on the year.

Among Hill's touchdowns against New England was a 75-yard score with 3:03 remaining to tie the game at 40-40.

The 24-year-old's effort was wasted when quarterback Tom Brady led the Pats on a game-winning field goal drive to hand the 5-1 Chiefs their first loss of the season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hill had the fastest speed on touchdowns in the NFL entering Week 6 at 21.95 mph.

With 34 grabs for 567 yards and six touchdowns, Hill appears well on his way to his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod to open his NFL career.

