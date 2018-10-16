NFL Rumors: Ex-Titans WR Rishard Matthews Working out for Jets

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly holding a workout Tuesday with free-agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update on the former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans wideout.

The Titans granted Matthews' request for his release last month after he told Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports Nashville "it was time to move on" based on his lack of playing time and involvement in the offense.

"I've been the leading receiver for two years," he said. "Then all of a sudden I'm barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets."

He missed training camp while recovering from surgery on a torn meniscus, per Titans insider Paul Kuharshy.

Matthews tallied three catches on six targets for 11 yards and no touchdowns in three appearances for Tennessee this season before his release.

The 29-year-old University of Nevada product recorded 118 receptions for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in 30 games across his first two years with the Titans.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported he previously visited with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Jets may be looking to increase their receiver depth after Quincy Enunwa was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

It's no guarantee Matthews would receive consistent targets in New York, though. He'd be competing with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor for looks from quarterback Sam Darnold.