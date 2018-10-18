NFL Backups Who Deserve More Playing Time

0 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Produce or move aside.

Draft-pick status, contractual obligations, experience and preseason roster projections only keep individuals in the lineup for so long if they're not performing well.

Eventually, another player will earn more reps based on his level of play if a starter isn't living up to expectations.

This is exactly how Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback (at least for a short while). The Washington Redskins chose a pair of quarterbacks in the 2012 NFL draft. Robert Griffin III went on to become the NFL Rookie of the Year and dazzled onlookers with his combination of athleticism and arm talent. Injuries and regression eventually set in and paved the way for Cousins to become Washington's starter. As RG3 faded from the limelight, Cousins threw for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons before becoming a high-profile free agent.

There are always those deserving of an opportunity with the potential to explode.

Organizations shouldn't hold these individuals back for whatever reason even though they continue to do so. The following 10 players are in a position to contribute and deserve far more playing time.