Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

For many fantasy owners, bye weeks are about to transform from a minor inconvenience into legitimate obstacles.

Week 7 is the first with more than two teams on a bye. The Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks are all sitting out the weekend, so hopefully you've planned in advance.

If not, we're here to help by spotlighting some of the better streaming options—available in more than 50 percent of leagues on Yahoo—at the priority positions.

Quarterbacks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (29 Percent Owned)

If you're in the quarterback market this week and Trubisky is available in your league, the time to act is now. (No, really—open a new tab and put in your waiver claim. We'll wait.)

Last year's No. 2 pick has put together his best two fantasy outings over the past two weeks. He's 41-of-57 (71.9 percent) over that stretch with a whopping nine touchdowns against only one interception. As an added bonus, he's scrambled for exactly 100 yards on 11 attempts.

If your starter is a bit wobbly, Trubisky might be the top of streaming option who demands permanent placement on your roster.

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (27 Percent Owned)

When it comes to the waiver wire, juicy matchups are your best friend. You may not want to play Flacco often, but he looks primed for a big day against a New Orleans Saints defense allowing the third-most points to opposing signal-callers.

Flacco has his issues, but volume is rarely one of them. He's averaging 44 pass attempts per game and has already aired it out 55-plus times twice.

Assuming Drew Brees and Co. can put up points against this stingy Baltimore defense, the Ravens will count on Flacco's huge arm to keep them close. During the four games where he's attempted at least 40 passes, he's averaging 28.5 completions for 328.5 yards.

Running Backs

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (26 Percent Owned)

Indianapolis' fluid running back depth chart might be fluid no more. During Mack's return from a near-month-long absence (hamstring), he tallied 12 carries for 89 yards.

Now, that workload might not automatically convince you that he's worth a roster spot. Dig a little deeper into the stat sheet, though, and you'll see Mack accounted for 52.2 percent of the Colts' rushing attempts and 70.1 percent of their rushing yards.

"The way he was utilized suggested Indy views him as its top back in rushing situations, with Nyheim Hines the preference in passing and up-tempo situations," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "Mack deserves to be rostered in all leagues."

Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins (10 Percent Owned)

Apparently, neither Kenyan Drake nor Father Time can prevent the 35-year-old Gore from being fantasy-relevant.

The NFL's fourth-leading rusher all-time continues to build on his historic career. While he's yet to find the end zone this season, he has received double-digit carries each of the last three weeks and just had his first 100-yard performance of the season.

"Sure, [Gore] will split carries with Kenyan Drake, but that's just where he's at in his career anyway," Sporting News' Matt Lutovsky wrote. "If anything, splitting carries will keep him fresh and after Drake's goal-line fumble in overtime, Gore could be poised to take on more goal-line work. He should definitely be added as a semi-start/top handcuff option."

Gore's ownership is laughingly low right now, but that shouldn't be the case much longer. If owners in your league haven't taken interest already, they might after he meets a Detroit Lions defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Wide Receivers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (14 Percent Owned)

Arizona might seem a strange place to go looking for offensive relief—the Cardinals have scored the second-fewest points in the NFL (82)—but this rookie receiver is delivering it to savvy fantasy owners.

Dating back to Sep. 23—fellow freshman Josh Rosen's first appearance—Kirk has delivered at least 77 receiving yards in three of the four contests. He's a receiver by title, but a playmaker by nature, having lined up outside or in the slot, returned punts and even handled a couple carries.

"I've always kind of prided myself on trying to be versatile and not just, 'Hey, he's a slot guy' or 'Hey, he's an outside guy,'" Kirk told reporters. "...I think the more and more the season goes on, we're just going to keep getting more creative and throwing some wrinkles in here and there."

Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens (9 Percent Owned)

Snead seems overdue for a breakout and undervalued given his steady involvement in the Ravens' passing attack.

While he's third on the team in targets (43), he's tied for first in receptions (30). He also has a longer history with Flacco than offseason imports John Brown and Michael Crabtree, meaning the quarterback knows what Snead can do. Between his first and second seasons, he had at least six receptions in 11 different contests. His averages in those games: 7.2 catches for 97.2 yards.

Skeptical owners are likely waiting until Snead blows the top off a defense before acting. Shrewd ones, though, may see such a performance coming against a Saints defense that's been the league's most generous to opposing fantasy wideouts.