Bills QB Josh Allen Considered 'Week to Week' with Elbow Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is week-to-week with an elbow injury, per Chris Brown of the team's website.

Allen left Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans with the injury.

He was replaced in the third quarter by Nathan Peterman, who promptly threw for a touchdown and two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter that was returned for the game-winning touchdown. Peterman has now thrown for nine interceptions in six career games while completing an abysmal 44.3 percent of his passes.

As for whether Peterman or veteran Derek Anderson would get the start on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in the event Allen isn't ready to go, McDermott was noncommittal, though he offered a vote of confidence for Peterman despite his history of mediocre play.

"I have to put the guy out there who's the best guy for our football team," he said, per Nick Wojton of Bills Wire. "I understand the fan side of it and that sentiment, but at the same time I have to do what's best for the football team. I'm confident in every football player on our team and with respect to Nate, no different."

The hope for Buffalo will be that Allen—who underwent an MRI on Monday—will be good to go against the Colts. If the 2-4 Bills have any chance of replicating their playoff appearance from a season ago, which already feels like a long shot, it will be behind Allen.

Neither Peterman nor the 35-year-old Anderson seems likely to lead the Bills out of mediocrity.