Former Falcons RB Justin Crawford Arrested on Incest, Sodomy, Enticement Charges

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Atlanta Falcons running back Justin Crawford (32)warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Justin Crawford, who spent time on the Atlanta Falcons roster as an undrafted free agent before being cut in September, was arrested on charges of incest, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes over the weekend.

TMZ Sports reported Crawford was booked on the charges Saturday in Georgia.

No details have been provided on the allegations.

Crawford, 23, is currently on the roster of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

