NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Latest on Amari Cooper Rumors, Le'Veon Bell and More

The National Football Leagues typically doesn't see the flurry of activity before the trade deadline that other sports leagues do. Deals to occur, and this year, we may see more moves than usual.

We're six weeks in and 20 teams sit at .500 or better. This means there could be quite a few teams looking to buy before the playoff at the end of Week 8. There should be no shortage of sellers either, as teams like the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants (all 1-5) are already on the verge of being eliminated.

This could lead to some big-name players entering the trade market, and they may not all even come from losing teams.

Let's take a look at the biggest potential trade options and the latest rumors surrounding them.

Amari Cooper

The Oakland Raiders laid an egg against the Seattle Seahawks over in London in Week 7. Wide receiver exited that game with a concussion, and there's a slim chance the Raiders will never have him on the field for them again.

This is, of course, only if Oakland decides to trade him before the deadline. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, this is a real possibility.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as head coach Jon Gruden has already moved star pass-rusher Khalil Mack this season and there is no shortage of teams in need of receiver help. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts could—or at least should—be interested in kicking the tires on a potential Cooper deal.

Gruden, though, doesn't sound like he's actively looking to move the former fourth-overall pick.

"I don't know," Gruden said, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I haven't heard that. I'm just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. I just hope Amari is OK."

Of course, there's a big difference between trying to trade a player and listening to offers. It certainly feels like Gruden is building the Raiders for Las Vegas and not for the near future. If he gets an offer that would help him achieve that goal—as was the case with the Chicago Bears and Mack—it's hard to believe he wouldn't pull the trigger.

Le'Veon Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't seem to be actively shopping running back Le'Veon Bell either, but they have been listening to offers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bell, though, has stated that he will return at some point during the Week 7 bye, and that he wants to play forPittsburgh.

"I miss football," Bell said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "When I do get back, I plan to give it my all. I still do want to go out there and win a Super Bowl with the Steelers."

As of Monday morning, though, Bell has yet to report to the team. according to Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of NFL Network. The Steelers hadn't heard from him or his agent as of Sunday night either, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

This obviously doesn't mean that Bell won't show up during the week, but it does suggest he isn't eager to get back onto the practice field for Pittsburgh. This will only fuel speculation that he'd prefer to be traded—and perhaps nudge some interested teams to make a call.

It certainly doesn't feel like Pittsburgh is going to give Bell the long-term deal he is looking for, and after watching James Conner 221 yards rushing and four touchdowns over the last four weeks, one has to wonder if they're even worried about getting him back now.

If not, it would make sense for the Steelers to get what they can for him before the deadline.

Patrick Peterson

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has made seven straight Pro Bowls, but the Arizona Cardinals may not view him as part of the long-term rebuilding process. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Paterson could be a potential trade chip.



"The Arizona Cardinals could be one of the NFL's most active teams ahead of the trade deadline, with league sources indicating that All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson is among the players the team is willing to move," La Canfora recently wrote.



Adding Peterson would make sense for virtually any team in need of a talent upgrade in the secondary. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and the Steelers quickly come to mind.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, however, doesn't seem like he's eager to part with his star defender.

“I don’t respond to things that are ludicrous,” Wilks said of the possible move after Sunday's game.



Expect plenty of teams to look into acquiring him anyway.