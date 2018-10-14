Report: Broncos' OG Ron Leary's Injury vs. Rams Diagnosed as Torn Achilles

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will reportedly be short-handed along the offensive line following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the "initial diagnosis" for offensive guard Ron Leary's injury was a torn Achilles. Trainers attended to Leary during the game, and he eventually exited with this setback.

The veteran has been in the league since the Dallas Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He started 47 games for Dallas through the 2016 campaign before the Broncos signed him prior to the 2017 season.

Leary has quickly established himself as a mainstay along the Denver offensive front, starting 11 games last season and every game this year. However, that will change if the initial diagnosis is deemed correct.

Max Garcia replaced Leary at left guard during Sunday's game with Connor McGovern playing right guard.

Garcia will be tasked with helping maintain an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the fourth-best unit in the league in run blocking but just 19th in pass protection through Week 5.