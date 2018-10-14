Conor McGregor Roasted by Internet for Horrible Pass Before Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Conor McGregor is seen on the sidelines before the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders have nothing to worry about. MMA fighter Conor McGregor isn't going to take either of their spots as some of the top two-sport athletes in history.

McGregor was on the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as a guest of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and didn't inspire with his ability to throw a football. The internet naturally poked fun at the UFC fighter, unleashing jokes at both his and Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's expense:

There's been some bad quarterback play at times during the 2018 NFL campaign, but not even Peterman would throw a spiral like that.

McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last Saturday in Las Vegas, but the internet getting hold of this footage may have been his biggest L in the past month.

Related

    Best Landing Spots and Packages for Cooper

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Landing Spots and Packages for Cooper

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    NFL logo
    NFL

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    Indeed
    via Indeed

    The Team Had Drake's Back 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Team Had Drake's Back 🙌

    simmsandlefkoe
    via Twitter

    Dak Does McGregor Strut🕺

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Does McGregor Strut🕺

    dallascowboys
    via Twitter