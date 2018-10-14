Conor McGregor Roasted by Internet for Horrible Pass Before Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Conor McGregor Roasted by Internet for Horrible Pass Before Jaguars vs. CowboysOctober 14, 2018
Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders have nothing to worry about. MMA fighter Conor McGregor isn't going to take either of their spots as some of the top two-sport athletes in history.
McGregor was on the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as a guest of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and didn't inspire with his ability to throw a football. The internet naturally poked fun at the UFC fighter, unleashing jokes at both his and Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's expense:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Who the fook taught Conor how to throw a football? (via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/EBy4vxD5gE
Rodger Sherman @rodger
The Super Bowl is today. Your team's playing—but all of your team's quarterbacks are nowhere to be found. Who do you want starting at QB? https://t.co/beqgk3M8Td
There's been some bad quarterback play at times during the 2018 NFL campaign, but not even Peterman would throw a spiral like that.
McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last Saturday in Las Vegas, but the internet getting hold of this footage may have been his biggest L in the past month.
