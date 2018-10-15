Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Fantasy football is a funny game.

Sometimes, it's easy to predict, like when Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley put forth the No. 1 statistical performance at his position for Week 6.

Other times, it's not, like when Miami Dolphins wideout Albert Wilson and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams had two of the best fantasy days for point-per-reception leagues.

Wilson (six catches, 155 yards, two touchdowns versus the Chicago Bears) and Williams (three catches, 118 yards, two scores) had combined for just 30 receptions in 10 total games prior to Week 6.

Looking ahead, we'll try to make some sense of Week 7 by providing stat projections for the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in addition to some notes on a few suggested waiver-wire adds.

Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (vs. New York Giants): 350 yards, 3 TD (26 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 325 yards, 3 TD (25 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (at Kansas City Chiefs): 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

4. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

5. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (at Philadelphia Eagles): 200 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT (21 points)

6. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (at San Francisco 49ers): 325 passing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

7. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 325 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

8. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (at Baltimore Ravens): 325 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

9. Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford (at Miami Dolphins): 300 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (18 points)

10. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (vs. Carolina Panthers): 225 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 INT (18 points)

The media and fans have a laser focus on New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning after the 15-year veteran completed just 24-of-43 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That's fair given Manning's rough 2018 season, but Big Blue has other serious short-term problems. Namely, their defense can't rush the passer.

The Giants are dead last in the NFL in sacks with just seven through six games. Granted, New York has had its top pass-rusher (linebacker Olivier Vernon) for just one game. However, one player doesn't dictate an entire team's pass rush, and he was the only player to register a sack in that aforementioned loss to Philadelphia.

New York isn't good enough in coverage to make up for the team's slight pressure on the quarterback, and that could be a disaster against the Atlanta Falcons, who have one of the game's best quarterback-wideout duos in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Expect both to go off in this spot to the point where they could be the top fantasy producers at their respective positions in Week 7.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 170 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (35 points)

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at Atlanta Falcons): 6 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

3. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (vs. Denver Broncos): 3 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (29 points)

4. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (at Philadelphia Eagles): 7 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (23 points)

5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (vs. Tennessee Titans): 6 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (22 points)

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (at Washington Redskins): 4 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (20 points)

7. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (vs. New England Patriots): 7 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (20 points)

8. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (at Baltimore Ravens): 5 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (at Kansas City Chiefs): 4 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (18 points)

10. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 3 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

11. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (at Arizona Cardinals): 4 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

12. Cleveland Browns RB Carlos Hyde (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 2 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (16 points)

13. New England Patriots RB James White (at Chicago Bears): 8 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage (15 points)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars RB TJ Yeldon (vs. Houston Texans): 3 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (15 points)

15. Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (at Miami Dolphins): 2 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (15 points)

16. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (14 points)

17. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman (vs. New York Giants): 2 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (14 points)

18. Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins (vs. New Orleans Saints): 2 catches, 50 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (13 points)

19. Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen (vs. New Orleans Saints): 6 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage (12 points)

20. New England Patriots RB Sony Michel (at Chicago Bears): 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (12 points)

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is proof that opportunities trump efficiency in fantasy football.

The Cardinals ground game hasn't been efficient this year, as Johnson has just 3.3 yards per carry through six games. That doesn't matter in fantasy box scores, as the fourth-year pro is still producing. He's amassed 20 or more touches in each of his last three games and has touchdowns in five of his six contests. Johnson also gets a few bonus points through the air thanks to the occasional catch (17 receptions for 135 yards this year).

The touch count is encouraging, but his Thursday matchup may be a perfect match of opportunity and efficiency coming together for a monster performance. The Cardinals face the Denver Broncos, who have given up consecutive 200-yard games on the ground to individual running backs (the New York Jets' Isaiah Crowell and the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley).

Johnson likely won't eclipse 200 yards given the Cardinals' rushing struggles this year, but topping the century mark isn't out of the question. Look for Johnson, who was one of the best players in fantasy football in 2016, to bring back memories of the old days with a huge game.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (vs. New York Giants): 11 catches, 160 yards, 1 TD (33 points)

2. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (at New York Jets): 9 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

3. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (at Baltimore Ravens): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (at Kansas City Chiefs): 7 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (vs. Cleveland Browns): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

8. Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate (at Miami Dolphins): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

9. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (at San Francisco 49ers): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown (vs. New Orleans Saints): 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (vs. Carolina Panthers): 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

14. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (at Arizona Cardinals): 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (vs. Houston Texans): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (at Miami Dolphins): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

17. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 9 catches, 90 yards (18 points)

18. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (at Kansas City Chiefs): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

19. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at Atlanta Falcons): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

20. Atlanta Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu (vs. New York Giants): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

21. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson (vs. New England Patriots): 4 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

22. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (at Chicago Bears): 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (vs. Cleveland Browns): 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

24. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

25. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (at Chicago Bears): 6 catches, 60 yards (12 points)

26. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 60 yards (12 points)

27. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 5 catches, 70 yards (12 points)

28. Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson (9 percent) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 catches, 70 yards (11 points)

29. Carolina Panthers WR Devin Funchess (at Philadelphia Eagles): 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Keelan Cole (at Dallas Cowboys): 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

Graham Barfield of NFL.com explained it best when referencing how remarkable Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2018 season has been:

DraftKings analyst Adam Levitan also noted what Thielen's final reception result will be if he continues this pace:

Is there any reason to believe Thielen's run won't continue against the New York Jets on Sunday? The Jets secondary is banged up as cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Trumaine Johnson missed Week 6 and safety Marcus Maye emerged from the team's 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a cast on his right hand.

Thielen is averaging 13.5 targets and has not seen fewer than 10 targets in any game this year. He and quarterback Kirk Cousins clearly have an excellent rapport and a significant edge against the Jets defense if it is short-handed next Sunday.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD (30 points)

2. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (at Chicago Bears): 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (vs. Carolina Panthers): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

4. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

5. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron (vs. Buffalo Bills): 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

6. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (at Philadelphia Eagles): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (vs. New York Giants): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (at Kansas City Chiefs): 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

10. Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

The Cincinnati Bengals have allowed some notable production to good tight ends. Notably, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (seven catches, 68 yards) and Indianapolis Colts tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron (11 catches, 111 yards and one touchdown combined) got the best of Cincinnati.

Now Cincinnati faces its toughest tight end test yet when it faces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has 33 catches for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He's inarguably one of the top three tight ends in the game and could be in line for a breakout performance. The guess here is that happens in the midst of another impressive Chiefs offensive afternoon (the team has not scored fewer than 27 points all year).

Top Waiver-Wire Adds and Week 7 Projections

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (44 percent) vs. Cleveland Browns: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

2. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (32 percent) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

3. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore (19 percent) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 catches, 50 yards (9 points)

4. Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley (9 percent) at Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 40 yards (9 points)

5. Chicago Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (22 percent) vs. New England Patriots: 4 catches, 40 yards (8 points)

6. Miami Dolphins WR Danny Amendola (10 percent) vs. Detroit Lions: 5 catches, 40 yards (8 points)

7. Cleveland Browns WR Damion Ratley (0 percent) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 catches, 40 yards (8 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is the clear No. 1 add in fantasy leagues this week provided he's available. The ex-Penn State star is on the waiver wire of 56 percent of Yahoo leagues, so the chances are you can get him if your waiver-wire priority ranking is high enough or you're willing to pay a sizable chunk of your FAAB budget.

Godwin's spot in a pass-happy Bucs offense that has largely struggled on the ground this year is secure. He's the man the Bucs look to when they cross the 20-yard line, as Godwin already has four touchdowns through five games.

There's a bit of luck and randomness toward who scores touchdowns (how many times has a player on your fantasy team gotten tackled at the one-yard line before a running back punches it in?), but Godwin has eight red-zone targets. He should be on every fantasy team as a backup wideout at worst.