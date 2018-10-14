Cooper Kupp Carted Off with Knee Injury After Horse-Collar Tackle vs. Broncos

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are undefeated this season, but their high-powered offense took a hit during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Broncos safety Darian Stewart injured Rams receiver Cooper Kupp with a horse-collar tackle midway through the second quarter. Mike Klis of 9News noted Kupp was carted off the field and couldn't put any weight on his left leg, and the Rams deemed him "questionable to return."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.