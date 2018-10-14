Dak Prescott, Cowboys Destroy Blake Bortles, Jaguars; Cole Beasley Scores 2 TDs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cowboys improved to 3-3 with a 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3) on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Jaguars entered the game allowing the fewest yards in the NFL (292.2 per game). The Cowboys torched Jacksonville for 378 total yards.

Dak Prescott was 17-of-27 for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 82 yards and one score. Cole Beasley's 101 receiving yards, meanwhile, were his second-most in a single game over his seven-year NFL career.

Blake Bortles had 149 yards through the air along with one touchdown and an interception.

Dak Prescott Wins the Perfect Dak Prescott Game



Prescott has received plenty of criticism this season, with much of that criticism justified. He entered Sunday averaging the sixth-fewest yards per attempt (6.7) and ranked 32nd among quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

In terms of style, though, Prescott hasn't been much different from the player who reached the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2016.

His numbers have gone down, which shouldn't be too surprising after the Cowboys failed to sign an adequate replacement for Dez Bryant.

Sunday was the ideal way for Dallas to use the third-year passer. He was efficient with his throws, didn't make any costly mistakes and used his mobility to beat the Jaguars defense on designed run plays.

The way in which Dallas let Prescott tuck the ball and run was one of the bigger points of emphasis. This win should be the team's blueprint to maximize his skill set.

Fans draw attention to the fact that Prescott generally doesn't throw for a high volume of yards, nor will he test opposing secondaries down the field. But he's not the kind of quarterback who needs to regularly hit 250 passing yards to be effective, as Jacksonville discovered the hard way.

Elite Jaguars Defense Falling Back to Earth

The Jaguars might have been able to write off this performance as a bad day at the office if it were an isolated incident. Instead, Jacksonville is a week removed from surrendering 30 points and 424 yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

By any measure, the Jags have one of the NFL's top defenses. In addition to their No. 1 ranking in total defense, they were third in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

After two games, the perception around Jacksonville's defense may be shifting.

One could argue the Jaguars' schedule allowed them to look good against subpar competition. Their first four opponents this season—the New York Giants, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets—rank 16th, fifth, 28th and 29th in offensive efficiency on Football Outsiders.



The Patriots are the outlier in that group, and it's worth mentioning Jacksonville played them before Julian Edelman returned from his four-game suspension. New England hadn't acquired Josh Gordon by then either.

Going from an elite defense to a merely above-average one may not seem like a big distinction, but it's important because the D won't be able to compensate for Bortles' struggles. Unless Bortles shows the consistency that has so far eluded him in the NFL, Jacksonville will likely need an elite defense to remain a Super Bowl contender.

Cole Beasley's Big Day a Godsend for Inconsistent Cowboys Passing Game

Especially with Bryant gone, Beasley's usage has been a head-scratcher this year. Prior to Sunday, Prescott targeted him 24 times, five fewer than Ezekiel Elliott, who isn't known for his receiving ability out of the backfield.

Beasley had 11 targets and nine receptions Sunday, catching two touchdown passes as well.

Dallas clearly exploited a weakness in Jacksonville's secondary, so fans shouldn't expect this kind of production every game.

Granted, Beasley is only two years removed from being Dallas' leading receiver, finishing 2016 with 75 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. If you didn't know any better, you would've guessed you traveled back in time to that 13-win campaign.

Earlier this month, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones ruled out re-signing Bryant, which makes sense. The time for a reunion has already passed.

Reinforcements aren't coming for Dallas' receiving corps, so Prescott and the coaching staff have to make the most of the talent at their disposal. But getting Beasley back to his 2016 level would in effect work like a new signing given his slow start.

What's Next?

The Cowboys hit the road next Sunday for a matchup with the Washington Redskins before their bye in Week 8. Jacksonville heads home for Week 7, when it hosts the Houston Texans. The Jaguars will then head to London for Week 8 when they play the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.