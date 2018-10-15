NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 7

0 of 32

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

And then there was one.

By virtue of New England's last-second win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night's thriller, there is now just one undefeated team in the National Football League. That honor belongs to the Los Angeles Rams, who squeaked by the Broncos in Denver.

That win by the Patriots may have been the biggest happening of Week 6, but it certainly wasn't the only one. There were last-second heroics in Cincinnati. A Texas-sized beatdown in Dallas. Absolute defensive dominance in Nashville. And action galore from coast to coast—and even overseas.

Now that the dust has (mostly) settled, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski gathered to do what they've done every week this season—rank every team in the league from the bottom to the top.

That team at the top is the Rams (duh), but there's a new No. 32—fresh off a European vacation they would just as soon forget.