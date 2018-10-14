Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku Says He Hopes to Move to Italy

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said he has ambitions to feature in Serie A in the future, casting doubts over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Daily Star Sunday's Aaron Stokes), the No. 9 revealed he could follow his brother, Jordan—who is plying his trade in Rome with Lazio—to the Italian league.

When asked if he would move to Italy, Lukaku said: "Why not? I hope it happens."

The Belgian international added he admires current champions Juventus:

"Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe.

They've got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out, but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa.

He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference."

