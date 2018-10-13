Report: Gary Payton's Son Among Players Waived by Portland Trail Blazers

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Guard Gary Payton II was one of three players waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers also parted ways with forward Cameron Oliver and center Chinanu Onuaku.

Payton II's father is Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton.

