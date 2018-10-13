Report: Gary Payton's Son Among Players Waived by Portland Trail Blazers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 10: Gary Payton II #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns on October 10, 2018 at Moda Center, in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Guard Gary Payton II was one of three players waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers also parted ways with forward Cameron Oliver and center Chinanu Onuaku.

Payton II's father is Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton.

   

