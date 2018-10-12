Devonta Freeman Ruled Out for Falcons vs. Bucs with Foot Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Injuries continue to plague Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who will miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn announced Friday a foot injury will prevent Freeman from suiting up, per William McFadden of the team's official website.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Freeman was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his foot and was unable to practice.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Falcons aren't concerned about Freeman's foot injury keeping him out as long as a knee injury did earlier this season.

Freeman missed three straight games from Week 2-4 after suffering a knee contusion in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was limited to 32 yards on eight carries in a 41-17 loss.

Injuries have been a defining trait for the Falcons during their 1-4 start in 2018. Their defense has lost starters Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones to injured reserve.

With Freeman out of action again, Tevin Coleman will receive the bulk of Atlanta's carries out of the backfield. Rookie Ito Smith has taken over as the No. 2 running back, though he's been used sparingly with 80 yards on 21 carries in five games.