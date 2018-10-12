Barcelona Reportedly Keen on Rumoured Chelsea Target Krzysztof Piatek

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to compete with Chelsea for the signature of Poland international Krzysztof Piatek. The Blaugrana view the Genoa striker as a perfect heir apparent to Luis Suarez, per Rebecca Chaplin of The Sun.

Chaplin noted how Barca "Director of Football Eric Abidal is looking for a young star to alternate with Suarez, who turns 32 in January."

Signing Piatek won't be easy, though, with the Blues also in the mix for the prolific frontman who could cost as much as £35 million.

Genoa also sound determined not to let Piatek move on too soon or cheaply:

Frankly, suitors shouldn't baulk at having to pay up for a gifted young striker who is developing into a quality finisher defenders fear. Piatek has enjoyed a rapid rise since swapping Cracovia for Genoa during the summer:

While he's progressing quickly, not everybody believes Piatek should rush his next move. Among them, former Juventus and Poland great Zbigniew Boniek, the current president of the Polish Football Association, thinks Piatek should stay put.

Boniek offered this suggestion during an interview with Sport Mediaset (h/t AS): "I'd tell him to stay at Genoa for another two years. He should learn, improve and then at the age of 25 can go wherever he wants."

Piatek found the net for his country during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League in Chorzow. Despite the numbers, not everybody is convinced he is ready for the big time:

A move to one of Europe's biggest club may seem like too much too soon for Piatek. However, Abidal is interested for a reason, and a backup role in Barca's star-studded squad could be the ideal steady introduction to the elite level of the game the 23-year-old needs.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could use better depth in attack, particularly in the No. 9 role behind Suarez. The club's decision to allow Paco Alcarer to join Borussia Dortmund on loan looks a curious one, particularly given the fast start the former Valencia man has made at both club and international level this season.

Alcacer added two goals to his impressive tally as Spain won 4-1 away to Wales on Thursday:

Piatek would fill the void left by Alcacer while giving Barca a tantalising glimpse of a post-Suarez future up front. It's in the Blaugrana's best interests to win any race to sign Piatek.