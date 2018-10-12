Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 'Pleased' to Be Watched by Jose Mourinho Amid Rumours

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was happy to learn that Serbia's UEFA Nations League clash with Montenegro was attended by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, the midfielder was wanted by the Red Devils in the summer, and it appears they are continuing to monitor him as Mourinho was in the crowd for Thursday's match.

Milinkovic-Savic said of his attendance:

"I am a Lazio player but it is obvious that I was pleased that a coach of his stature came to watch the match.

"I read a little bit everywhere he was here at the stadium to see me play, but that does not mean anything. Maybe he was not here for me, but for someone else."

Per Kajumba, Mourinho was also thought to be keeping tabs on Nikola Milenkovic, but he saw Milinkovic-Savic come off the bench to impact the game despite playing for just 11 minutes.

The 23-year-old intelligently flicked a pass from Andrija Zivkovic to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the striker's second goal in the 2-0 win.

He has not enjoyed the best start to the season with Lazio, however.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi was critical of him in the Rome derby when Lazio lost 3-1 to bitter rivals Roma in September:

He has only contributed a single goal and assist in all competitions thus far, having produced 14 and nine last year, respectively.

His drop-off will be a concern for prospective suitors, of whom United are likely one of many given the impressive standard he maintained over the previous two seasons.

His brief showing for Serbia on Thursday was a reminder of the potential he possesses, though, and why he could be a valuable asset even for a team of United's ambitions.