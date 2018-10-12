Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 6 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe
It's the NFL Week 6 betting preview!

On today's episode, the guys predict every Week 6 game against the spread: Bucs-Falcons (11:30); Panthers-Washington (15:45); Seahawks-Raiders (21:55); Colts-Jets (28:25); Cardinals-Vikings (35:10); Bengals-Steelers (40:05); Chargers-Browns (46:50); Bills-Texans (54:10); Bears-Dolphins (1:00:20); Rams-Broncos (1:09:05); Ravens-Titans (1:16:35); Jaguars-Cowboys (1:22:40); Chiefs-Patriots (1:31:35); and 49ers-Packers (1:37:55).

As always, Simms ends the show with his 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:45:30).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

