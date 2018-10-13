Power Ranking Stone Cold Steve Austin’s 6 WWE Championship Victories

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday marked the 17-year anniversary of the sixth and final time Stone Cold Steve Austin won the WWE Championship. It's hard to believe it's been almost two decades.

Several Superstars have held the title more times than Austin, but The Rattlesnake is still considered to be one of the most iconic WWE champions of all time.

His rise to the top during the Attitude Era saw him compete against some of the biggest names in the history of the business, but Austin surpassed most of them to become one of the most popular Superstars to ever step foot in the ring.

The list of men Stone Cold defeated for the belt only includes five names, but every single one of them is either already in the Hall of Fame or guaranteed to be inducted someday.

This article will take a stroll down memory lane and rank all six of Austin's WWE Championship victories.