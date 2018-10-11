Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Suspended for UFC 229 Post-Match Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor received a temporary suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for their actions following UFC 229 last Saturday, ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani reported Thursday.

Following his victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to fight a member of McGregor's camp, sparking a brawl that extended inside the Octagon.

