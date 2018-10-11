Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Suspended for UFC 229 Post-Match Fight

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland and Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia exchange words after the second round in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor received a temporary suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for their actions following UFC 229 last Saturday, ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani reported Thursday.

Following his victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to fight a member of McGregor's camp, sparking a brawl that extended inside the Octagon.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

