NFL Week 6 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

It's Week 6, and we're moving toward the middle of the season with multiple matchups featuring teams on the verge of despair as their playoff hopes fade.

The Atlanta Falcons don't have a losing season under head coach Dan Quinn who led this franchise to back-to-back postseason appearances. At 1-4, he must knock off a division opponent to keep his group in contention.

The Cincinnati Bengals have two victories against teams with winning records, but skeptics may hesitate to buy this squad as a legitimate threat in the AFC.

The Bengals have lost five consecutive games to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win over the defending AFC North champions, who dominated the Falcons last week, could change the narrative for a club that missed the postseason in the last two terms.

The marquee matchup will highlight the hottest upstart quarterback in the league on one side and arguably the greatest to go under center following his 500th touchdown pass in Week 5. It's Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady. Who walks off the field with a more impressive night and a win?

Here's the Week 6 coverage map to track kickoff times and viewing channels for this weekend and Monday Night Football:

Week 6 Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 6 Storylines

Jameis Winston Starts vs. Wounded Atlanta Falcons Defense

Before a letdown at home against the Steelers and blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in the last outing, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick whipped the ball around the field to a talented receiver corps featuring Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard.

At 35 years old, Fitzpatrick performed at the level of a starting-caliber quarterback. He recorded eight touchdown passes and only one interception before his hot hand cooled off at Heinz Field in Week 3.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Jameis Winston have success moving the ball in his first start of the season. After serving a three-game suspension, the 24-year-old took over for Fitzpatrick in the third quarter of the Bears game. He completed 16 of 20 pass attempts for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Buccaneers had two weeks to prepare for a banged up Falcons defense that's missing its starting safeties, Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, and middle linebacker Deion Jones.

The Falcons must save their season at home in this matchup, but Winston would deserve heavy criticism if he's unable to engineer multiple scoring drives against a depleted unit.

Cincinnati Bengals Primed to Solidify Contender Status

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Are the Bengals for real? The question probably won't go away if they're able to beat a 2-2-1 Steelers team without running back Le'Veon Bell. However, we shouldn't downplay the significance of a division victory.

Cincinnati could lead the AFC North with a 5-1 record after Sunday's contest. A loss wouldn't hurt as much because of the Week 2 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens (3-2). Nonetheless, the Steelers have kept this team under their thumb. The Bengals haven't beaten their nemesis since Week 8 of the 2015 campaign, coming off a bye.

This time around, Cincinnati's offense possesses the firepower to compete with Pittsburgh's talented personnel. Play-caller Bill Lazor's group ranks fourth in scoring while the Steelers list fifth in the category.

Two wins over the Ravens and Steelers would give the Bengals a firm edge in the division race for a title, raising the stakes of this matchup.

Star Quarterbacks on Display in Sunday Night Showdown

Don't put Brady out to pasture yet. The 41-year-old continues to age well like wine. He didn't have top wide receiver Julian Edelman for the first four weeks because of a performance-enhancing drug suspension, but he threw three touchdown passes in two outings without the ninth-year pass-catcher.

Brady tossed his 500th touchdown pass to wideout Josh Gordon and became the third quarterback to reach the mark:

Mahomes made history of his own. The 23-year-old logged 13 touchdown passes through the first three weeks, the most of any signal-caller in that span:

Ironically, the dueling quarterbacks have possibly the top two tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce catching their passes on the other end—no disrespect to Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs take their undefeated record (5-0) to Gillette Stadium where they dominated the Patriots 42-27 in the regular-season opener last year. Now, as the top AFC team with a popular young quarterback, they'll look to knock off a Patriots club with consecutive wins.