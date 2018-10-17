Reviewing Biggest Hits and Misses of Historic WWE SmackDown 1000

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

On a special show like this, it's assumed some portion of it will be dedicated to looking back on the memories of what the past 1000 episodes were, but this episode came off like doing that was a burden.

WWE condensed 20 years and 2000 hours of content into a three-minute opening video which was mostly a slideshow of moments on fast-forward with no time to dwell on what any of it was, how any of it had any meaning to the company, or anything beyond a brief flash of nostalgia if you happened to already see those things.

To compensate for having to rush so much, it would have been nice if there was a one-hour special on the WWE Network to look back on SmackDown's past as a lead-in to the broadcast, with this video recap being for those who didn't opt to watch the reflection piece.

But WWE didn't just skimp on that element. The ball was also dropped when it came to bringing back guest stars.

There was no appearance by The Rock—the man who coined the title of the show. Instead, one of his tweets was shown on screen for a few seconds. He couldn't have even filmed a quick video on his cell phone?

JBL, who had the longest world title reign on the brand until AJ Styles surpassed it with his current run, was completely absent from the festivities. It would have been nice for him to join the commentary table for at least one match.

The best example of how underwhelming these callbacks were was the backstage shot of Paige, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero and John Laurinaitis.

It lasted less than 30 seconds and was barely even a glimpse at their faces as they blurted out their catchphrases and did nothing more.

Would it have been so hard to have Long introduce the tag team title match, or Guerrero interrupt the McMahon family dance party?

WWE didn't have much time to work with, but excuses don't change whether or not something is a failure and this episode sadly missed the mark on what could have been a fun look back on a lot of quality memories.