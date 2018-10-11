Dak Prescott: Things Are 'Great' Between QB, Allen Hurns After WR's Comments

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

In late September, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns publicly expressed frustration that he wasn't getting the ball more in the passing game. On Thursday, however, quarterback Dak Prescott noted that everything between he and Hurns was fine, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Two weeks ago, Hurns took aim at a Cowboys passing game that wasn't producing, according to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic:

"It's frustrating for sure. It's just getting to the point, especially when we (haven't) thrown for 200 yards yet, it's kinda frustrating. We won the second game, fortunately, but to win in this league you have to pass for some yardage. It's frustrating, plus I'd like to be implemented more, be more involved more. Fortunately, when you're winning, it's not a problem at all. But when you got games when you're losing, it's kinda tough. It's tough on you. It comes down to you keeping that faith that things will get on track and control what you can."

And after Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, Hurns again made public comments suggesting the wideouts were getting separation but weren't getting the ball, according to Machota:

"If you want to go back and watch film, it comes down to on a majority of snaps, of course not every snap you're going to win across the board, but are you creating separation? As far as today, of course we left some plays out there. I'm not saying we're always perfect, we're always open. That's not the case. But I feel like for the majority of the snaps, we're creating separation. If I'm not open, [Cole Beasley] is open. It rotates. It's not always where all three receivers are not getting open."

It was a sentiment Beasley also shared in late September.

"We're just getting open. That's all we can do," he said, per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If you watch the tape, that's all you've got to do. A lot of people aren't watching the tape. They're just assuming. That's fine."

Both Hurns and Beasley later clarified that they weren't taking shots at Prescott or anybody else. And Prescott said Thursday he understood where his teammates were coming from and that everything was fine in the locker room:

"There's going to be frustration. You say things sometimes that are taken out of context. Everything that I read or that he said was all understandable. We're fine.

"I think we've definitely made strides. I know and receivers know what we're good at, what me and that receiver's good at. (Offensive coordinator) Scott (Linehan) knows that. It's important that we just keep working."

Everything may be fine in the locker room, but on the field, the Cowboys have started the season 2-3 and the offense has struggled, namely in the passing game. The Cowboys are 30th in both passing (172 YPG) and scoring (16.6), while Prescott has been mediocre (961 passing yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions, 61.8 completion percentage).

Coming into the season, one of the critiques of the Cowboys' roster was a lack of talent at wide receiver, especially in the wake of Dez Bryant's release. But Prescott has had his own struggles and the offensive line hasn't kept him upright (the Cowboys have given up 16 sacks, tied for eighth most in the NFL).

Players like Hurns and Beasley, meanwhile, have maintained that they are getting open, perhaps sensitive to the preseason suggestions that their position was a weakness of the offense. And while they may not be publicly stating that Prescott isn't getting them the ball, the implication seems clear.