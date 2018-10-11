Eagles vs. Giants Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Heading into Thursday night's NFC East clash, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored by 1.5 points going into MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

In addition to the standard game bet, OddsShark unveiled an interesting slate of prop bets for gamblers to ponder as they make last-minute decisions.

Both offenses rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL in scoring, though the Giants finally ended their streak of 36 straight games without scoring 30 points in last week's loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite the offensive ineptitude from both teams, odds for the first score of the game being a touchdown (-130, bet $130 to win $100) are better than a field goal (even). The over-under for Eli Manning's passing yards is 265.5, with over (-130) getting the slight edge ahead of under (even).

Manning has thrown for at least 265 yards three times in five games. His lowest total is 224 in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars vaunted secondary.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's over-under total is set at 278.5 passing yards (over -125; under -105). He's thrown for over 300 yards in each of the last two games and is completing 67.2 percent of his attempts since making his season debut in Week 3.

One prop bet to keep an eye on is total sacks, with the over of 4.5 getting -110 odds. Manning and Wentz have been sacked a combined 28 times already. Week 5 was the first time all season Manning hasn't been dropped at least three times.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley's over-under on the ground is set at 61.5 yards. He doesn't seem fazed by a back injury suffered against the Panthers. The rookie sensation has failed to reach 50 rushing yards three times in five games.

The Eagles haven't scored more than 23 points in a game this season. The Giants are 1-4 and trying to get things on track. The betting line is indicative of how close these teams appear to be based on their overall performance.