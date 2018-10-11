Cowboys News: David Irving to Practice After 4-Game Suspension, Personal Leave

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys got good news involving defensive end David Irving heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.  

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Irving was back at team facilities and is expected to practice, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Irving has yet to play this season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He remained away from the Cowboys last week due to an ongoing custody battle over his five-year-old daughter. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

