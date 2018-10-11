Cowboys News: David Irving to Practice After 4-Game Suspension, Personal Leave

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys got good news involving defensive end David Irving heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Irving was back at team facilities and is expected to practice, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Irving has yet to play this season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He remained away from the Cowboys last week due to an ongoing custody battle over his five-year-old daughter.

