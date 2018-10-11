NJPW and ROH: Latest on PAC, Kenny Omega and More for Week of Oct. 11

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

While WWE focuses its energy on its overseas market, a wrestler once considered one of its brightest young Superstars is also poised to take his talents east as PAC (the former Neville) has found a new promotion to call home.

His is just one of the interesting developments in this week's world of indie wrestling news and rumor.

PAC Signs With...

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) reports that while he was highly sought after by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, PAC has opted to sign with Dragon Gate.

PAC, who would go onto greater stardom in WWE as Neville, rose to prominence beginning in 2007 as a young member of the Dragon Gate promotion. After a creatively frustrating run with WWE in which his promise was never really capitalized on, it makes sense that the English star would make his way back to the company that gave him his first opportunity.

The question is: how long he can possibly thwart what one would assume are big-money offers from NJPW or even a regretful WWE before he signs on with one of the promotions?

Imagine a scenario where the ruthless cruiserweight shows up to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP title. Or, for the WWE fans who would welcome him back with open arms, a return to Vince McMahon's company and a renewed push that puts his abilities at the forefront.

Either scenario would elevate his star and make PAC the star he never had the opportunity to be after his call-up from NXT in 2015.

Kenny Omega Announced for NJPW Return to USA

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced its return to the United States, at the Anaheim Convention Center, on November 10 and 11. The latter show will feature IWGP heavyweight champion Omega against David Finlay.

It is interesting to see Finlay chosen for such a high-profile position given his spot in the promotion. With that said, he is a strong in-ring worker and has name recognition, thanks to his status as a second-generation wrestler. His dad? Former WWE United States champion and current backstage producer, Dave "Fit" Finlay.

Omega can lend him the type of credibility that will elevate his star. More importantly, he will present Finlay with that big-match situation the likes of which he has not had the opportunity to compete in during his stint with NJPW.

The pace will be quicker, the lights brighter and the heat unlike any for the multi-man tag team matches he has been a part of so many times at NJPW shows. It will be his most significant match to date and with the eyes of a new audience on him, it could very well be his star-making performance.

All In Update

One of the most memorable moments of the wrestling year was September 1 and the production of All In by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. According to Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), there are talks of All In 2 and All In 3 being held around Memorial Day and Labor Day, respectively.

Furthermore, locations being looked at to host the events are Chicago and Southern California.

One does have to wonder if it is wise to produce two similar shows back to back when part of the thrill and excitement of the first was the idea that it had not been done before. Overproducing them leads to the diminishing of the emotion surrounding the show and soon, it becomes just another wrestling show.

That would doom what was once a show about optimism and hope, proof positive that the evil empire did not own the wrestling industry.