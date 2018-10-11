Antonio Brown Says He's Innocent, Child Endangerment Lawsuit Has 'False Claims'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said Thursday that false allegations were made in two lawsuits filed against him.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown said: "It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

Per Tom Schad of USA Today, one lawsuit alleges Brown owes damages to emotional distress for nearly hitting a 22-month-old child with furniture thrown over a 14th-floor balcony of a condo he was renting, and the other alleges that Brown refused to pay for damage he caused to the residence.

The allegations in the lawsuits were said to have occurred in Florida in April.

Per Schad, incident reports filed by the Sunny Isles Police Department allege that Brown was upset after he found his condo cleaned without his permission upon returning from an 11-day trip.

Brown told police that $80,000 in cash and a handgun were missing upon his return.

Police reported that they responded found Brown arguing with security officers while alleging they "set him up" after being called to the building.

Both of the lawsuits filed against Brown are seeking more than $15,000 in damages plus legal fees, according to Schad.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported that Ophir Sternberg filed one of the suits against Brown, alleging that furniture thrown from the balcony nearly killed his 22-month-old son.

Sternberg said Brown acted "without regard for human life" and added that his son has had night terrors since.

Brown is preparing for a huge game Sunday, as he and the 2-2-1 Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the 4-1 Bengals in a crucial AFC North clash.