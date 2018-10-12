Ranking the NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks Under 25

0 of 10

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Excluding 24-year-old San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard—who is filling in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo—exactly 10 current NFL starting quarterbacks have yet to celebrate their 25th birthdays.

Interestingly, all 10 of those sub-25 starters were first-round picks.

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (both 24) were drafted first and second overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, respectively, in 2015.

The 23-year-old Jared Goff was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Mitchell Trubisky (24) was selected second overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017, not long before Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson (both 23) were taken 10th and 12th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, respectively.

And this past April, 23-year-old Baker Mayfield, 21-year-old Sam Darnold, 22-year-old Josh Allen and 21-year-old Josh Rosen were all Top 10 picks, going to the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Beyond that, you've just got clear-cut backups below the age of 25.

C.J. Beathard, 24

Tim Boyle, 24

Joshua Dobbs, 23

Chad Kelly, 24

DeShone Kizer, 22

Lamar Jackson, 21

Kyle Lauletta, 23

Nick Mullens, 23

Nathan Peterman, 24

Mason Rudolph, 23

Cooper Rush, 24

Kyle Sloter, 24

Mike White, 23

So these rankings aren't likely to draw criticism for who's included and who's excluded, but there is bound to be a wide variety of opinions regarding the order.

In this case, we tried to weigh long-term potential, overall talent and NFL-level accomplishments. Some of the quarterbacks listed clearly have more potential than others, some clearly have better skill sets and others have already put up big numbers. Those who checked all of the boxes fared particularly well, but some received credit for excelling in one particular area.

In all cases, that breakdown is provided.

Here are the league's top 10 quarterbacks born after Oct. 12, 1993...