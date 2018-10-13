Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game vs. Missouri After Suffering Knee Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Tua Tagovailoa reinjured his right knee during Saturday's game against the Missouri Tigers, BamaOnline247's Charlie Potter reported.

Jim Dunaway of WJOX 94.5 FM in Birmingham, Alabama, showed Tagovailoa getting medical treatment in Alabama's sideline tent:

"Tua's OK," head coach Nick Saban said after the game, per Creg Stephenson of AL.com. "He's got the same injury he had before. We just didn't put him back in. Jalen did a nice job."

Injury concerns with the sophomore first cropped up in the spring when it was revealed he broke a bone in his (left) throwing hand. However, Tagovailoa recovered in time to win the Crimson Tide's starting job over incumbent Jalen Hurts.

Saban later revealed Oct. 10 that Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a sprained knee, although it didn't prevent him from practicing.

Bumps, bruises and all, Tagovailoa has been a game-changer for a Crimson Tide offense that used to lack an explosive aerial dimension. Six starts into his first full season under center, Tagovailoa completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,495 yards, 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also tallied 23 carries for 122 yards and two scores.

If there's a silver lining, it's that Alabama has arguably the best contingency plan around in Hurts.

Now a junior, Hurts captained the Crimson Tide's offense en route to back-to-back national title game appearances in 2016 and 2017. He's also looked more comfortable under center this season when subbing in for Tagovailoa.

Hurts has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns and an interception this year.