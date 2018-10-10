Ben Roethlisberger: James Conner Needs Playing Time Even If Le'Veon Bell Returns

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would like to see running back James Conner continue to play a significant role in the offense even if Le'Veon Bell rejoins the team.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (h/t ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler), Roethlisberger praised the job Conner has done over the Steelers' first five games this season.

"I think James has done some amazing things and deserves to be on the field," Roethlisberger said. "We also know what Le'Veon is and what he brings to the table. I guess we'll cross that bridge if and when it happens."

