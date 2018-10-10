Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It has been a rematch too long in the making, but it is finally here. Per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will meet at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas for the UFC light heavyweight championship (current champion Daniel Cormier will give up the strap).

The first meeting came at UFC 165, and it became a legendary fight. For five full rounds, Jones and Gustafsson pelted each other with everything but the kitchen sink. Neither man wilted. Jones was able to show he can overcome adversity and escaped with a narrow decision win.

It has taken five years to get to this point, but the rematch is set.

What has changed since then? Will it be another instant classic? Will Gustafsson end Jones' aura of dominance? Or will Jones take back his throne?

Every MMA fan should be anticipating this fight, and now is the time to look at the tale of the tape. Let's examine who will walk out of the cage and into the new year as the face of the 205-pound division.

This is our UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson II head-to-toe breakdown.